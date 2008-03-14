

Alfa Romeo Giulia Veloce debut

The Alfa Romeo Giulia Veloce is available to order in the UK, priced from £37,935($46,800) OTR

Debut of the exclusive 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine, producing 280hp and 400Nm torque

Misano blue paint available exclusively on the Giulia Veloce

Following the launch of the award-winning Alfa Romeo Giulia last year, the range has been expanded to include the Veloce. This new model balances the dynamics and comfort of the Giulia range to offer affordable performance and luxury, sitting between the Giulia Speciale and flagship Giulia Quadrifoglio in the line-up.

The new Giulia Veloce debuts an exclusive 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine, partnered with an eight-speed automatic transmission and rear-wheel-drive. The four-cylinder engine is made entirely of aluminium, generating 280hp and a maximum torque of 400Nm at 2,250 rpm, taking it from zero to 62mph in just 5.7seconds and on to a top speed of 149mph. In addition to the MultiAir electro-hydraulic valve activation system, it also features a "2-in-1" turbocharger system and direct injection, with 200-bar pressure. Made in the factory at Termoli, Italy, this new engine returns 46.3mpg on the combined cycle and emits just 141g/km CO2, delivering a responsive yet efficient drive.

The Giulia Veloce shares the enhanced sports exterior styling of the Speciale, including sports bumpers, black gloss window surround and rear sports diffuser with dual exhausts, but adds 18-inch 10-spoke Turbine alloy wheels and black brake calipers. Misano Blue paint is available, as an option, exclusively on the Giulia Veloce. The same quality feel continues inside with a driver focused layout, which is complimented by a choice of black, tan or red Italian leather Sport seats and aluminium shift paddles on the steering column.

Standard equipment on the Veloce includes front & rear parking sensors, headlamp washers and upgraded braking system with larger diameter front and rear brake discs, on top of the standard dual-zone climate control, Alfa DNA driving mode selector and 8.8-inch Alfa Connect infotainment system. Achieving a five-star Euro NCAP rating and 98 per cent score for passenger safety, all models in the Giulia range includes Forward Collision Warning (FCW), Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) with pedestrian recognition, Lane Departure Warning (LDW), Integrated Braking System (IBS) and cruise control with speed limiter.

Text and photos: Alfa Romeo