home
models
gallery
videos
wallpapers
autoshow
newsletter
tuningnews.net
Subscribe to tuningnews.net RSS-feed
Subscribe on our Instagram
Like it!

MINI John Cooper Works Countryman


MINI John Cooper Works Countryman
MINI John Cooper Works Countryman gallery: 7 photos >>


MINI John Cooper Works Countryman
1920x1280		MINI John Cooper Works Countryman
1920x1280		MINI John Cooper Works Countryman
1920x1280		MINI John Cooper Works Countryman
1920x1280


World Premiere of the new MINI John Cooper Works Countryman at Auto Shanghai 2017



The British premium brand MINI celebrates a world premiere at Auto Shanghai 2017 with the presentation of the MINI John Cooper Works Countryman. The motor show in the megacity on the East China Sea provides the setting for the first public appearance of the new MINI John Cooper Works Countryman (for the Chinese market combined fuel consumption: 7.4 l/100 km; combined CO2 emissions: 175 g/km). The model is the ultimate partner for all those who wish to combine a desire for adventure, versatility and off-road capabilities with hallmark MINI go-kart feeling, supreme power and outstanding driving dynamics.

The China premiere of the new MINI John Cooper Works Countryman underscores the great importance MINI attaches to the International Automobile Industry Exhibition in Shanghai. China's biggest automotive trade show has been known as Auto Shanghai for more than three decades. It is held on an alternating basis with Auto China in Beijing and attracted new record numbers in 2015 with more than 900,000 visitors. The venue of the 17th Auto Shanghai is the China Expo Convention and Exhibition Complex. Here, more than 1,100 exhibitors from all over the world have some 350,000 square metres of space at their disposal in 13 halls, where they will be presenting new models, technical innovations, accessory products and services from 21 to 28 April 2017.

The new MINI John Cooper Works Countryman: versatility and off-road capabilities coupled with outstanding driving dynamics and race track feeling.

The second generation of the MINI Countryman is the most spacious and most versatile model in the range of the tradition-steeped British brand. And another superlative now applies to the power unit of the new MINI John Cooper Works Countryman: with an output of 170 kW/231 hp, it is the most powerful engine ever to be fitted in a MINI. In combination with the standard all-wheel drive system ALL4 and a robust vehicle concept, it ensures that the latest addition to the family of top John Cooper Works athletes takes the MINI experience to a whole new level – in terms of both race track feeling on the road and driving fun over unsurfaced terrain.

For the Chinese market, the new MINI John Cooper Works Countryman is offered as standard with an 8-speed Steptronic sports transmission, sprinting from 0 to 100 km/h in 6.5 seconds. The superior performance qualities of the new MINI John Cooper Works Countryman are likewise reflected in its elasticity on interim sprints, cornering agility and deceleration performance. This is the result of an overall package assembled with John Cooper Works racing expertise, which includes not just the engine and the efficiency-optimised all-wheel drive system but also a sports suspension with 18-inch John Cooper Works light alloy wheels and a Brembo sports brake system. Distinctive body features designed to optimise the car's aerodynamic properties and cooling air intake and a model-specific cockpit with John Cooper Works sports seats round off the performance package of the new MINI John Cooper Works Countryman.




MINI John Cooper Works Countryman gallery: 7 photos >>


Text and photos: MINI



Comments
INSTAGRAM
Related news
Apr 04, 2017

This is the new MINI Black Pack Clubman

Jan 18, 2017

Extremely athletic, extremely versatile: The new MINI John Cooper Works Countrym

Oct 26, 2016

Driving fun for every occasion: The new MINI Countryman.

Jun 16, 2016

MINI announces John Cooper Works Challenge

May 16, 2016

The new MINI Clubman ALL4



More news from category: MINI >>
Related wallpaper
New wallpapers
Mercedes-Benz S-Class
Mercedes-Benz S-Class
60 photos
MINI John Cooper Works Countryman
MINI John Cooper Works Countryman
7 photos
Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk
Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk
2 photos
Alfa Romeo Giulia Veloce
Alfa Romeo Giulia Veloce
3 photos
Dodge Challenger SRT Demon
Dodge Challenger SRT Demon
62 photos
Lumma CLR GT Limited Edtion
Lumma CLR GT Limited Edtion
2 photos
Infiniti QX80 Monograph
Infiniti QX80 Monograph
1 photos
Isuzu D-Max MY17
Isuzu D-Max MY17
46 photos
Recent news
Apr 18, 2017
Mercedes-Benz S-Class unveiled at Auto Shanghai
Apr 14, 2017
Jeep introduced Grand Cherokee Trackhawk
Apr 13, 2017
Alfa Romeo Giulia Veloce debut
Apr 12, 2017
Dodge unveiled Challenger SRT Demon
Apr 10, 2017
Lumma announced CLR GT Limited Edition
Apr 07, 2017
Infiniti revealed QX80 Monograph
Apr 06, 2017
Isuzu unveiled new generation of D-Max
Apr 05, 2017
Mercedes unveiled GLC 63 S 4Matic+
Apr 04, 2017
This is the new MINI Black Pack Clubman
Apr 03, 2017
Nissan introduced Juke Tekna Pulse
Apr 01, 2017
Skoda showcased Vision E
Apr 01, 2017
SsangYong unveiled Rexton at the Seoul Motor Show
Mar 30, 2017
Fiat launches limited edition of 500 to celebrate 60th anniversary of original Fiat 500
Mar 29, 2017
KW unveiled Audi A4 with coilover suspensions
Mar 28, 2017
Novitec tuned Maserati Levante
All news archive >>
Copyright © 2003-2017 tuningnews.net - privacy policy - disclaimer