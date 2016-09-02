

This is the new Skoda Karoq

The SKODA KAROQ is a completely new compact SUV. The emotive and dynamic design with numerous crystalline elements characterises SKODA’s new SUV design language. As a true SKODA, the SKODA KAROQ offers exceptional space in the interior and boot, new driver-assistance systems, Full LED headlights and – for the first time in a SKODA – a digital instrument panel. Five engine variants are available from 85 kW (115 hp) to 140 kW (190 hp), of which four are new. Features such as the rear-seat VarioFlex system and virtual pedal for the hands-free opening of the boot are additional smart ideas for the brand’s new compact SUV.

It is clear from the exterior shape, modified lines and larger dimensions that this is a completely new vehicle. The SKODA KAROQ is a sports utility vehicle with character: The emotive and dynamic design with numerous crystalline elements characterises SKODA's new SUV design language.

The compact SUV measures 4,382 mm in length, is 1,841 mm wide, and 1,605 mm high. The long wheelbase of 2,638 millimetres (all-wheel version: 2,630 mm) gives the SKODA KAROQ a comfortable stance on the road. The increase in size benefits the passengers. The legroom is 68 millimetres.

The SKODA brand stands for an exceptional package. This also applies to the new KAROQ. The luggage compartment has a capacity of 521 litres with the back seats in place. With the rear seats folded down, the volume increases to 1,630 litres. In combination with the optional VarioFlex rear seat, the boot space is variable and can hold between 479 and 588 litres. The seats can also be completely removed – and the SUV becomes a van with a maximum loading capacity of 1,810 litres.

Segment leader: connectivity solutions

The SKODA KAROQ is at the top of its segment with innovative connectivity solutions. The infotainment building blocks come from the second generation of the Group's modular infotainment kit, offering state-of-the-art functions, interfaces and equipped with capacitive touch displays. The top systems Columbus and Amundsen have a WLAN hotspot. An optional LTE module is available for the Columbus system. The Internet connection is based on today's fastest mobile radio standard, with which passengers can surf and access email freely with their phones and tablets.

The new mobile online services SKODA Connect are LTE-compatible and are divided into two categories: Infotainment online services are used for information and navigation; the CareConnect services for assistance in case of breakdowns and emergencies. The Emergency Call button, which will come as standard in Europe in 2018, is now available as a Care-Connect service. Additional online services can be accessed via the SKODA Connect app. These can be used to remotely check, configure and find the car via a smartphone.

The intelligent networking between car and smartphone has reached a new level in the SKODA KAROQ. The SmartLink+ platform, compatible with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and MirrorLinkTM, is available as an option for the basic infotainment system Swing. SmartLink+ comes as standard with higher infotainment systems. The phone box with inductive charging couples the smartphone to the roof antenna and simultaneously charges it wirelessly.

Reliable helpers: Driver assistance systems

The SKODA KAROQ offers a comprehensive range of driver assistance systems. New comfort systems include the parking assistant, Lane Assist and traffic-jam assistant. Blind Spot Detect, Front Assist with predictive pedestrian protection and Emergency Assistant serve to increase safety. The SKODA KAROQ can tow trailers of up to two tonnes. The new trailer assistant helps when reversing slowly and manoeuvring.

Additional driver-assistance systems are available for the SKODA KAROQ to keep the car at a safe distance from the car ahead, make it easier for the driver to change and keep in lane, point out important traffic signs, and assist in parking.

The freely programmable digital instrument panel is available for the first time in a SKODA. In the SKODA KAROQ, the cockpit displays can be set to the driver's individual wishes.

Full LED headlights with clear-lens optics are available as an option for the SKODA KAROQ from the Ambition equipment line and higher. In the interior, new LED ambient lighting in the decor strips of doors and the dashboard creates a pleasant atmosphere, which can be set in ten colours.

Powerful and agile: Engines and chassis

The SKODA KAROQ offers state-of-the-art technologies for engines. Five engine variants – two petrol and three diesel engines – are on offer. The two petrol engines and two diesels are new in the line-up. The displacement ranges are 1.0, 1.5, 1.6 and 2.0 litres; the power range is from 85 kW (115 hp) to 140 kW (190 hp). All drivetrains are turbo-charged direct injection units and feature start-stop technology and brake energy recovery. They are extremely economical and comply with EU 6 regulations. With the exception of the most powerful diesel, all drivetrains can be ordered with a 6-speed manual gearbox or 7-speed DSG. The 2.0 TDI with 140 kW (190 hp) comes as standard with 4x4 drive and 7-speed DSG. The new 1.5 TSI has the special feature of cylinder deactivation.

The SKODA KAROQ chassis also sets benchmarks in its segment and demonstrates its quality even off the beaten track. With the equipment line Ambition and higher, a driving profile selection with the modes Normal, Sport, Eco, Individual and Snow (4x4) is available on request. The Off-road mode with all-wheel-drive improves the driving characteristics on rough terrain.

Text and photos: Skoda